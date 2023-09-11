James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

James River Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $14.45 on Thursday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $543.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

