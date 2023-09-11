Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th.

NYSE JBL opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

