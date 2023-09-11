J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $184.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

