iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $234.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

