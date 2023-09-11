iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 52,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

