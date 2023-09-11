iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Holdings Trimmed by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EWT stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

