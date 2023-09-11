iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Holdings Increased by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,762 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $27.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.