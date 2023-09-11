iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

