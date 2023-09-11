iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by RPTC Inc.

RPTC Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.3% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.98. The company has a market capitalization of $346.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

