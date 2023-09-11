IronNet (IRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th.
IronNet Trading Down 93.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234,727.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.32. IronNet has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IronNet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 868,814 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 509,381 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 759.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 446,832 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IronNet Company Profile
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
