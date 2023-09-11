Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,279 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 158,222 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

