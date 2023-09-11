Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $550.56 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.61. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.