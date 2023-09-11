Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NetApp stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

