Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Major Shareholder Sells $232,200,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.77. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

