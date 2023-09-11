Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of INZY stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $297.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu bought 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,923,110 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,928. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

