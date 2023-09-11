Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) CFO Sells $11,744,292.79 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE IR opened at $69.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

