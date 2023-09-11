Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.75 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

