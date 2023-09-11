Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $18.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

