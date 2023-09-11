Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s 5th Largest Position

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,545 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 7.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $46,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

