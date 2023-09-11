ICONIQ Capital LLC Buys 241 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

