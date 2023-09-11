Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$35.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.87 and a 12 month high of C$40.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.23.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

