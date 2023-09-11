Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) and P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Critical Analysis

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) and P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. P&F Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. P&F Industries pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Husqvarna AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of P&F Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of P&F Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $2.55 3.36 P&F Industries $59.04 million 0.36 -$1.48 million $0.28 23.89

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and P&F Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Husqvarna AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P&F Industries. Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P&F Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Husqvarna AB (publ) and P&F Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A P&F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Husqvarna AB (publ) and P&F Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A P&F Industries 1.59% 2.22% 1.57%

Summary

P&F Industries beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial tools, pneumatic systems, gearing products, accessories, and various replacement parts under the ATP, NUMATX, Thaxton, and Power Transmission Group brands directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a network of specialized industrial distributors serving power generation, petrochemical, aerospace, construction, railroad, mining, ship building, fabricated metals, and other industries. P&F Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Melville, New York.

