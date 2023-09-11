HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,008,147 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of HubSpot worth $1,078,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $6,505,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.76.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $537.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock worth $26,632,333 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

