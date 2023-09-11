Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,019 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,301.85, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

