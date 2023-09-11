Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.