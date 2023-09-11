Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.62.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $328.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.31. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,353,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

