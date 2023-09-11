Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

