Head to Head Contrast: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 35.11% 21.41% 11.00% SandRidge Energy 97.92% 27.76% 22.25%

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.84 $1.21 billion $15.12 2.63 SandRidge Energy $203.58 million 3.01 $242.17 million $5.37 3.09

This table compares Callon Petroleum and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Callon Petroleum and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 3 5 0 2.63 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $50.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats SandRidge Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

