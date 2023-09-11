Head to Head Analysis: Under Armour (NYSE:UA) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Moncler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.90 billion 0.50 $386.77 million $0.86 7.71 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 162.26

Analyst Ratings

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Under Armour and Moncler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 0 1 0 0 2.00 Moncler 0 0 2 0 3.00

Under Armour currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Moncler.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 6.60% 13.59% 5.38% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Under Armour beats Moncler on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business services. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.