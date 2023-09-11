Head-To-Head Analysis: Modular Medical (MODD) and Its Competitors

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) is one of 207 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Modular Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -159.51% -137.42% Modular Medical Competitors -590.20% -332.85% -30.91%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Modular Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$13.88 million N/A Modular Medical Competitors $954.94 million $54.03 million 32.08

Modular Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Modular Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 1242 3621 7416 161 2.52

Modular Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 272.81%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 33.00%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

