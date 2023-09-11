Head-To-Head Analysis: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) vs. iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Laureate Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $1.01 billion 0.17 $15.92 million $0.40 7.85 Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.70 $69.57 million $0.59 22.73

Profitability

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares iHuman and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 14.88% 20.07% 12.01% Laureate Education 7.34% 11.70% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iHuman and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than iHuman.

Risk and Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laureate Education beats iHuman on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It offers its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

