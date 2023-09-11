Head-To-Head Analysis: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) vs. Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beauty Health and Artivion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 3 7 0 2.70 Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Beauty Health presently has a consensus target price of $14.28, indicating a potential upside of 150.05%. Artivion has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Artivion.

This table compares Beauty Health and Artivion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $390.68 million 1.94 $44.38 million ($0.14) -40.79 Artivion $328.72 million 1.94 -$19.19 million ($0.70) -22.24

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artivion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -3.83% -3.84% -0.69% Artivion -8.66% 1.97% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent and graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.