HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.00. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.06% and a negative net margin of 19,549.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.