HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,540 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.8 %

Best Buy stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

