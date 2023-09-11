HBK Investments L P Makes New $486,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in United Rentals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $463.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

