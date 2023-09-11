HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 2,315 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $317,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,641.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,828 shares of company stock worth $25,921,343 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $196.47 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.