HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $126.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

