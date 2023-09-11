HBK Investments L P Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,745,000 after acquiring an additional 893,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $121.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

