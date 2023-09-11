HBK Investments L P Acquires New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.