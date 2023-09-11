Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.39 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $21.02 or 0.00081819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,707 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

