Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

