Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $103.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd.

Haemonetics stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

