H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUL

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,961 shares of company stock worth $3,624,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 104,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.