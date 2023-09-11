GXChain (GXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.06 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and approximately $1,852.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002273 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

