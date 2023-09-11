Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Sells $38,785,500.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $45.61 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

