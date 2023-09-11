Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.14.

NYSE:GL opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,990. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

