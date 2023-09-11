Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Two Sigma Advisers LP’s 8th Largest Position

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 189,900 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of Gilead Sciences worth $434,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

