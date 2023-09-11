General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.30% of General Dynamics worth $187,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $217.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

