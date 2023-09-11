G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $25.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

