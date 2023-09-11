Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRSH. Bank of America upped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.31.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

